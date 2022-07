Acuna was traded from the Mets to the Reds along with Hector Rodriguez in exchange for Tyler Naquin and Phillip Diehl on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Acuna is only 19 years old but was recently promoted to Single-A St. Lucie. He didn't look out of place, maintaining a 12:5 K:BB across eight innings. Per Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Acuna will report to Single-A Daytona.