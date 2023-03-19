Reds manager David Bell has talked to Barrero about getting some reps in center field to add to his flexibility, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bell noted that Barrero still has a chance to win the starting shortstop gig with the Reds, but a look in the outfield will certainly help his odds of making the Opening Day roster. Assuming he shows he can handle playing in the grass, of course. The 24-year-old has hit well in the Cactus League thus far, with a .310/.375/.517 slash over 32 plate appearances coming into Sunday.