Barrero is expected to cede the Reds' everyday shortstop duties to Matt McLain, who will be called up from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Monday's game against the Rockies, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Even while McLain had been in the minors, Barrero was already beginning to lose traction as the Reds' clear-cut top shortstop, as both he and Kevin Newman had made three starts apiece at the position over the past six games. Neither Barrero nor Newman have impressed defensively at shortstop this season, and while McLain isn't regarded as a polished defender at the position either and probably profiles as a second baseman over the long haul, the Reds are hoping the toolsy 23-year-old can provide an offensive upgrade over Barrero (.618 OPS in 104 plate appearances) and Newman (.596 OPS in 99 plate appearances). Newman is likely to remain a utility infielder once McLain's call-up is official, and though Barrero has a minor-league option remaining, the Reds may prefer to keep him on hand as insurance in center field while TJ Friedl is day-to-day with an oblique injury.