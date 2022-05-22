Reds manager David Bell confirmed Sunday that Barrero (hand) will likely require the full 20-day rehab window at Triple-A Louisville before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sidelined since undergoing surgery in late March to repair the hook of the hamate bone of his left hand, Barrero was cleared to join Louisville on Friday to begin the rehab assignment. In addition to picking up at-bats to regain his timing at the plate after having not played in a competitive game since October, Barrero will need to prove he can handle the rigors of playing a full nine innings in the middle infield on back-to-back days while he's at Louisville. The Reds may not have an everyday role in the big leagues available for him once he's back to full strength, so Barrero could still be activated from the IL and optioned to Louisville once his 20-day rehab window concludes.