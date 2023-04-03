site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jose Barrero: Leaves with apparent injury
RotoWire Staff
Barrero left Monday's game against the Cubs with an apparent injury, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Barrero appeared to pick the injury while picking up a single in the second inning. The right-handed hitter has been replaced by Jason Vosler.
