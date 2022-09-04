Barrero went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over the Rockies in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Barrero went 0-for-4 in the first game of the doubleheader before finding more success in the second contest. He scored as part of both of the Reds' five-run rallies in the fourth and sixth innings. The shortstop has yet to hit safely in more than three straight games since his season debut Aug. 3. He's slashed just .165/.198/.237 with two home runs, two steals, eight RBI and eight runs scored through 97 plate appearances despite steady playing time.