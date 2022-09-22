site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jose Barrero: Remains out of lineup
Barrero isn't starting Thursday against the Brewers.
Barrero is on the bench for a second consecutive matchup after going 2-for-12 with a run and five strikeouts over his last three games. Kyle Farmer will start at shortstop and bat third.
