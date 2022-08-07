Barrero went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Brewers.

Barrero's first two hits of the season left the yard, as he hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning and added a solo homer in the sixth. The 24-year-old struggled to a .209/.262/.377 slash line in 55 games with Triple-A Louisville, though he managed nine homers in the minors. He's expected to get an extended audition at shortstop, with Kyle Farmer making a full-time move to third base, per Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer.