Reds' Jose De Leon: Back with big-league squad
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
De Leon was recalled by the Reds on Tuesday.
De Leon has had a disastrous time in his three outings this season, allowing 12 runs in four innings while walking eight batters. His career ERA now sits at 9.11, though that comes in a small sample of just 27.2 innings.
