De Leon will start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, but he is at risk of getting bumped to the bullpen with Sonny Gray returning next week, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

De Leon pitched well against the Pirates in his last time out, but part of the Reds decision might come down to who is more capable of pitching in relief, with the Reds not planning on moving to a six-man rotation. The decision essentially comes down to either De Leon or Jeff Hoffman.