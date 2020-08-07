De Leon gave up eight runs on four hits and four walks in 1.2 innings against Cleveland on Thursday. He struck out three.

His first inning in a Reds uniform was quite good, as De Leon sat down the side in order in the sixth with two strikeouts. The seventh inning was a completely different story; De Leon loaded the bases and went on to issue three bases-loaded walks in what turned into a nightmarish frame. De Leon had some hype as a prospect and we will likely see him on a big-league mound again this year, but he may head back to the alternate site for now in exchange for a fresh arm.