De Leon will have a fourth minor-league option for 2021, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

De Leon was battling for a back-end spot in the starting rotation during spring training but wasn't particularly sharp during four Cactus League appearances (three starts). The right-hander has posted a 6.39 ERA and 1.58 WHIP this spring, and the arbitrator's decision to grant De Leon an additional minor-league option makes it likely that he'll begin the year at Triple-A Louisville.