Reds' Jose De Leon: Leaves with injury
De Leon left Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates due to an undisclosed injury, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
De Leon walked a pair of batters and left the contest immediately after with the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
