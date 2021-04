De Leon will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

De Leon served as a member of the starting rotation for his first two appearances and posted a 7.71 ERA and 18:5 K:BB in 9.1 innings to begin the year. However, manager David Bell confirmed Wednesday that De Leon will move to a relief role since Sonny Gray (back) is slated to make his season debut Saturday. De Leon is unlikely to factor into high-leverage situations in the near future.