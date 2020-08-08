site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-jose-de-leon-optioned-off-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Jose De Leon: Optioned off roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 8, 2020
at
6:19 pm ET 1 min read
De Leon was optioned off the Reds' roster Saturday.
De Leon will remain with the team as part of the taxi squad for now. He endured quite a tough time in his lone appearance this season, allowing eight runs in 1.2 innings against Cleveland on Thursday. Joe Kuhnel was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
06/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/15/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/21/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
09/14/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.