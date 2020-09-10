site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jose De Leon: Sent down Thursday
De Leon was optioned to the Reds' alternate training site Thursday.
He will stick on the taxi squad for the rest of this road trip, which ends Sunday. De Leon has given up 12 earned runs in four innings this season.
