De Leon (0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out nine over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The righty was unable to pick up from his last start, throwing 61 of his 89 pitches for strikes. The 28-year-old saw limited action in 2020 and will have a lot of attention on him moving forward as the Reds decide whether to keep him in a starting role or move him to the bullpen upon teammate Sonny Gray's return.