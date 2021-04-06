De Leon allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings in Monday's win over the Pirates. He struck out nine batters but did not factor in the decision.

De Leon got off to a rocky start, coughing up a pair of solo homers to Phillip Evans and Colin Moran in the first inning. He settled in and threw 54-of-81 pitches for strikes on the night. As long as Sonny Gray (back) and Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) are unavailable, De Leon should continue seeing action in the rotation. Expect him to face the Diamondbacks in Arizona on Sunday.