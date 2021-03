De Leon gave up four runs over 4.2 innings against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing three hits (including a homer to Omar Narvaez) and three walks, striking out three.

De Leon, who is battling for the fifth starter's job for the Reds and might be out of options, pending an arbitrator's decision, now has a 6.39 ERA over 12.2 innings this spring, albeit with 17 strikeouts.