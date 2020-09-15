site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jose De Leon: Suffers groin injury
RotoWire Staff
De Leon suffered a groin injury during Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The Reds have yet to release a timetable for De Leon's return. More details should become known after further testing takes place.
