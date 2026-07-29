Reds' Jose Franco: Exits early with injury

Franco was removed from Tuesday night's contest against the Guardians in the seventh inning with an apparent injury, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Franco pitched 3.2 scoreless innings, surrendering one hit and two walks while striking out two batters before his departure. The 25-year-old was able to get Austin Hedges to pop out for the second out in the top of the seventh, but Franco immediately motioned to the dugout after his final pitch. More information on his status will likely be provided in the near future.