Garcia spent the offseason bulking up and working on his swing, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Garcia is expected to begin the season back in the minors after being rushed in 2020, but the Reds didn't improve with a full-time major league offseason, opening the door for him to make the team, even if it's just a small chance. "We just have to be really thoughtful about doing what's best for Jose," manager David Bell said. "Obviously our goal is to win as a team. We'll have to see how it plays out. It wouldn't surprise me if he started in the Minor Leagues, and it wouldn't surprise me if he ended up being a big part of our Major League team this year."