Reds' Jose Garcia: Takes seat Saturday
Garcia isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Cardinals.
Garcia went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts over the past two games, and he'll retreat to the bench Saturday. Kyle Farmer will serve as the shortstop in his place.
