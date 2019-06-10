Iglesias is swinging at the first pitch 30 percent of the time this season -- he had never swung more than 19 percent of the time at the first pitch in any of his previous seasons, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

This aggressive approach is by design -- Iglesias and hitting coach Turner Ward have worked to establish that approach. "I was a guy that used to take a lot of pitches; I would take the first pitch a lot," Iglesias said. "You don't want them to expect that. Turner and I are on the same page, working. We're ready to go from the beginning. I'm not letting my pitch go by; I'm ready to hit as soon as I see that pitch."