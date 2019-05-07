Iglesias went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, four RBI and two runs Monday in the Reds' 12-4 win over the Giants.

The Reds signed Iglesias this offseason mainly for his excellence in the field, but the shortstop has been a pleasant surprise offensively of late, too. Dating back to April 21, Iglesias has delivered a .946 OPS while compiling eight multi-hit performances. Iglesias has also posted a .413 BABIP during that span, however, suggesting that some major regression at the plate will almost certainly be coming.