Reds' Jose Iglesias: Cleared for series opener
Iglesias (biceps) will start at shortstop and bat eighth Monday against the Nationals.
Biceps soreness had relegated Iglesias to a bench role over the final three games of the Reds' series with the Cubs over the weekend, but the time off apparently helped the infielder to overcome the issue. With Iglesias back in action Monday, Jose Peraza will retreat to the bench after manning shortstop each of the previous three contests.
