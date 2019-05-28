Iglesias went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Iglesias helped the Reds to an early lead by hammering a grand slam over the wall in left center in the bottom of the first inning. The 29-year-old has now reached base safely in seven of his last eight games, collecting multi-hit performances in four of those matchups.

