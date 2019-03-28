Reds' Jose Iglesias: Contract purchased, starting at SS
Iglesias' contract was officially selected Thursday, and he will start at shortstop and hit eighth against the Pirates.
With Scooter Gennett (groin) sidelined for at least 8-to-12 weeks, Iglesias figures to see a lot of playing time at shortstop in the first half of the season. He is an elite defender but leaves plenty to be desired at the plate.
