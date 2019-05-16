Iglesias went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI on Wednesday against the Cubs.

Iglesias took Brandon Kintzler deep in the seventh inning to record his third home run of the season. It was his first homer since May 1, though he's recorded at least one hit in nine of his 11 starts for the month. That's helped him maintain a .295 average for the season, and his strong defense has kept him in the lineup for regular at-bats despite a crowded Reds' infield.