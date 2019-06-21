Iglesias went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and four RBI in the Reds' 7-1 win over the Brewers on Thursday.

Iglesias hadn't gone yard since May 27, but he checked in with his fifth homer of the season with this two-run shot off Jimmy Nelson in the fifth inning as part of a four-RBI day. His power numbers aren't eye-popping, but the 29-year-old is managing a steady season at the dish so far, slashing .291/.332/.423 through 227 at-bats.