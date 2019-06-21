Reds' Jose Iglesias: Drives in four in win
Iglesias went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and four RBI in the Reds' 7-1 win over the Brewers on Thursday.
Iglesias hadn't gone yard since May 27, but he checked in with his fifth homer of the season with this two-run shot off Jimmy Nelson in the fifth inning as part of a four-RBI day. His power numbers aren't eye-popping, but the 29-year-old is managing a steady season at the dish so far, slashing .291/.332/.423 through 227 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...