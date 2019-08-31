Iglesias is not starting Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

With the Reds playing four games in two days, Iglesias will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off following 17 consecutive starts. Through 23 games this month, the shortstop is slashing .368/.378/.517 with eight extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple and two home runs) and one stolen base. Freddy Galvis is covering shortstop in his place, with Derek Dietrich starting at the keystone.

