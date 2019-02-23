Reds' Jose Iglesias: Gets minors deal from Cincinnati
Iglesias agreed Saturday to a minor-league contract with the Reds, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds haven't officially announced the signing, but Iglesias' deal was confirmed after the team opened up a locker for him at their spring training facility in Arizona. Iglesias worked mostly as a full-time starter at shortstop over his past four full seasons in Detroit but rarely made much of an impact at the dish, topping a .700 OPS just once (in 2015). With Jose Peraza and Scooter Gennett locked in as the Reds' everyday middle-infield tandem, Iglesias is ticketed for a backup role, though his premium glovework could afford him a couple starts per week in addition to late-inning appearances as a defensive substitute.
