Reds' Jose Iglesias: Gets minors deal from Cincinnati

Iglesias agreed Saturday to a minor-league contract with the Reds, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds haven't officially announced the signing, but Iglesias' deal was confirmed after the team opened up a locker for him at their spring training facility in Arizona. Iglesias worked mostly as a full-time starter at shortstop over his past four full seasons in Detroit but rarely made much of an impact at the dish, topping a .700 OPS just once (in 2015). With Jose Peraza and Scooter Gennett locked in as the Reds' everyday middle-infield tandem, Iglesias is ticketed for a backup role, though his premium glovework could afford him a couple starts per week in addition to late-inning appearances as a defensive substitute.

