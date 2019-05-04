Iglesias is not starting Saturday against the Giants.

Iglesias finds himself on the bench for the first time in a week and just the second time in the Reds' last 17 games. Known for his defense, Iglesias' bat has been good enough to keep him in the lineup on a regular basis, as his .308/.351/.429 slash line is good for a 102 wRC+, tied for the best mark of his career. Jose Peraza slides over to shortstop in his absence, with Derek Dietrich entering the lineup at second base.

