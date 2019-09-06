Reds' Jose Iglesias: Hits 11th homer
Iglesias went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 victory against the Phillies on Thursday.
The shortstop has 11 homers, which may not sound like a lot, but that's almost double his previous career high in home runs. With one run Thursday, Iglesias also set a new high-water mark with 58 runs and is one RBI shy of doing the same in that category. He is batting .293 with 32 extra-base hits, 53 RBI and five steals in 450 at-bats this season.
