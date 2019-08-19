Iglesias went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs Sunday in the Reds' 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Iglesias singled in the bottom of the seventh to extend his hitting streak to a season-long 13 games, during which he's slashed .420/.412/.620. The shortstop's hot bat coupled with his stellar work in the field should keep him locked into an everyday role the rest of the way, despite the club's recent addition of veteran middle infielder Freddy Galvis.