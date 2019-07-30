Iglesias went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in an 11-6 win over the Pirates on Monday.

Iglesias only had on hit, but he blasted a cutter to right center field that highlighted a 10-run inning for the Reds. The grand slam was the second of the season for the shortstop. Iglesias has a .280/.312/.386 slash line with six home runs through 97 games.