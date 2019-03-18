Reds' Jose Iglesias: Likely to make Opening Day roster
Though he signed a minor league deal with the Reds, Iglesias is still likely to make their Opening Day roster, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.
Both Iglesias and Derek Dietrich represent an underrated part of the Reds' offseason upgrades - a stronger bench. That they ended up with minor league deals was more of a representation of the free agent market and the Reds' 40-man roster concerns than a reflection of their true abilities. Iglesias won't unseat Jose Peraza for the starting shortstop job, but he'll give the Reds someone who they can confidently play at either middle infield slot when their starters need a rest or get hurt.
