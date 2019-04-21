Iglesias went 1-for-4 in Saturday's win over the Padres, tallying his first RBI in 10 days.

Iglesias is now hitting .229/.288/.354 in 52 plate appearances, and has just three runs and three RBI, and is 0-for-2 in stolen base attempts. Getting extra playing time only helps us if you can provide some help in the counting stats categories, and Iglesias hasn't been able to do that.