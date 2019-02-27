Reds' Jose Iglesias: Makes spring debut Wednesday
Iglesias made his spring training game debut Wednesday against the White Sox, flying out to left field twice, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
To reiterate, Iglesias is not really a candidate to replace Jose Peraza as the starter. Just to be safe, Peraza is off to a great start this spring, starting off 5-for-5 with three stolen bases.
