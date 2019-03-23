Reds' Jose Iglesias: Opening season as top shortstop

Iglesias is slated to begin the regular season as the Reds' top shortstop, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Attending camp as a non-roster invitee, Iglesias had been on track to win a utility infield job, but he rose atop the depth chart at shortstop after the Reds relayed Saturday that Scooter Gennett (groin) would be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks. Jose Peraza will shift over to second base in Gennett's stead, paving the way for Iglesias, a stellar defender, to handle the more challenging position. Iglesias looks like he could enjoy an extended run in an everyday role, as president of baseball operations Dick Williams said that top prospect Nick Senzel would continue to be developed as a center fielder at Triple-A Louisville instead of transitioning back to the infield, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.