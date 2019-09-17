Play

Iglesias (back) isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Iglesias has missed four of his club's last five contests due to back stiffness, and he still hasn't been given the green light to return to the starting lineup. With the Reds out of the playoff race, expect the team to exercise caution with their starting shortstop. Jose Peraza draws the start at shortstop and will bat eighth.

