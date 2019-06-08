Iglesias is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Jose Peraza will draw the start at shortstop in place of Iglesias, who is just 2-for-16 to begin June. Even with this current cold stretch, Iglesias is still batting a healthy .294 for the season, and he's on pace to nearly double his career high in home runs (six). Scooter Gennett's eventual return from a groin injury will result in a dip in playing time for Iglesias, but he's a superior defender to Peraza, so Iglesias figures to remain heavily involved.