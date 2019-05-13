Iglesias went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Iglesias plated the first two runs of the game in the first inning on a single to center field. The 29-year-old has hit safely in four straight contests following Sunday's multi-hit day, and he's slashing .288/.326/.408 with two homers and 13 RBI through 37 games this season.