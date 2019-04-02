Reds' Jose Iglesias: Sits for first time
Iglesias will hit the bench for the first time this season Tuesday against the Brewers.
Iglesias started the Reds' first three games, grabbing three hits (including two doubles) in three trips to the plate. He'll sit Tuesday, with Jose Peraza sliding over to shortstop and Derek Dietrich playing second base.
