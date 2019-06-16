Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Iglesias will hit the bench after back-to-back hitless games to begin the series, paving the way for Jose Peraza to pick up a start at shortstop. In spite of the minor skid, Iglesias is still slashing a credible .289/.332/.413 on the season while providing excellent defense.