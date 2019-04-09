Reds' Jose Iglesias: Sitting out Tuesday
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
Iglesias is valued for his strong glovework at shortstop, but he's offered little at the dish since doubling twice in the season opener. Over his last seven appearances, Iglesias has gone 3-for-17 at the plate and will now sit for the second time in three contests while the Reds go with a more offensive-minded option in the middle infield in Derek Dietrich.
