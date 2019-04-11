Iglesias went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run Wednesday against the Marlins.

Iglesias took Drew Steckenrider deep in the eighth inning to record his first homer of the season. Iglesias has gotten regular at-bats thanks to his prowess defensively and due to the injury-riddled Reds' infield, though he has consistently hit towards the bottom of the team's lineup. Through 26 plate appearances, he has just two RBI and two runs scored, despite hitting a respectable .273/.385/.545.

More News
Our Latest Stories