Reds' Jose Iglesias: Starting in return to club
The Reds reinstated Iglesias from the paternity list Wednesday. He'll start at shortstop and will bat sixth in the Reds' series finale with the Astros.
Cincinnati cleared a spot for Iglesias on the active roster by optioning utility man Josh VanMeter to Triple-A Louisville. After taking the full three days to spend time with his newborn, the new father should be ready to roll as the Reds' full-time shortstop. Iglesias has brought his most value in the field this season, but he's been no slouch at the dish either with a career-high .745 OPS across 232 plate appearances.
