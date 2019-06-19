The Reds reinstated Iglesias from the paternity list Wednesday. He'll start at shortstop and will bat sixth in the Reds' series finale with the Astros.

Cincinnati cleared a spot for Iglesias on the active roster by optioning utility man Josh VanMeter to Triple-A Louisville. After taking the full three days to spend time with his newborn, the new father should be ready to roll as the Reds' full-time shortstop. Iglesias has brought his most value in the field this season, but he's been no slouch at the dish either with a career-high .745 OPS across 232 plate appearances.