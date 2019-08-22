Reds' Jose Iglesias: Starts new hitting streak
Iglesias went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-2 victory against the Padres on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old snapped his 14-game hitting streak Tuesday but started a new one with a pair of hits, including a long ball, in the series finale. Behind the hitting streak, Iglesias is batting .393 (24-for-61) with eight extra-base hits this month, which has raised his overall average 18 points. He already has a career high in home runs and should set new high-water marks in RBI and runs this year. Iglesias is hitting .295 with nine home runs, 48 RBI, 52 runs and five steals in 397 at-bats this season.
