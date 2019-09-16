Iglesias is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs due to lower-back stiffness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

According to Nightengale, manager David Bell doesn't view Iglesias' injury as anything overly concerning, though the skipper acknowledged the issue was more significant than he originally thought. With Iglesias sitting for the fourth time in five days and top backup Freddy Galvis (knee) also on the bench, Jose Peraza will man shortstop in the series opener.